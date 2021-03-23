NOAA Upgrades Weather Computer Model

NOAA is upgrading its Global Forecast System (GFS) weather computer forecasting model. These advancements will hopefully improve hurricane genesis forecasting, modeling for snowfall location, heavy rainfall forecasts, and overall model performance.

The GFS resolution will increase by doubling the number of vertical levels, from 64 to 127. Improvements to atmospheric physics will enhance snow and precipitation forecasting capabilities in this latest upgrade as well.

“This substantial upgrade to the GFS, along with ongoing upgrades to our supercomputing capacity, demonstrates our commitment to advancing weather forecasting to fulfill our mission of protecting life and property,” said Louis W. Uccellini, Ph.D., director, NOAA’s National Weather Service (Dr. Uccellini was at the Univ. of Wisconsin when I was there in the early 70s).. “Today’s upgrade also establishes a strong foundation for further planned enhancements that will allow for the assimilation of even more data into the model.”

In addition to GFS upgrades, NOAA is concurrently modernizing the Global Data Assimilation System (GDAS). This effort will allow the model to ingest more data from geostationary and polar-orbiting satellites, as well as flight-level wind, temperature and moisture observations from aircraft.

The Environmental Monitoring Center conducted retrospective and real-time testing, covering part of the 2018 hurricane season and the entire period from May 10, 2019 to the present, for a comprehensive evaluation of the model upgrades. This latest version of the model, called GFSv16, showed improved forecast skills in many areas, including hurricane genesis lead times, snowfall forecasting, and the prediction of extreme rainfall events.

Time will tell if the model shows improvement in forecasting the weather for West Michigan. Recently, many meteorologists have considered the European model to be a (slightly) superior forecasting too. Storm Team 8 looks at both of these models – as well as other models (Canadian, Japanese, RPM, Baron, NAM including Ensemble members, etc.) when making forecasts. (pic. above from WTRF).