Newnan, Georgia Tornado Given Preliminary Rating of EF4

The Newnan, Georgia tornado has been given a preliminary rating of EF4 with peak winds of 170 mph. The last EF4 in Georgia was on April 27, 2011. It looks like there have been only 7 EF4/EF5 tornadoes in Georgia since 1950. Here’s a tweet from the Atlanta NWS:

NWS Atlanta@NWSAtlanta· 3h PRELIMINARY Newnan tornado info: Based on damage indicators in our ongoing survey, EF-4 damage indicative of wind speeds up to 170 mph were observed in the hardest hit areas around LaGrange St and Smokey Rd. Teams will continue surveying over the coming days.

Stephen Brown, fire chief in the city of Newnan said during a televised morning news conference that rescue teams were methodically checking every structure and assessing the destruction. They’ve found “heavy, heavy damage” in parts of the city’s historic district. The area around Newnan High School was heavily impacted and left the high school and surrounding homes with severe structural damage.

“Just absolute devastation and just heartbreak said Chief of Coweta County Fire Rescue Department, Pat Wilson.

The tornado struck just after midnight on Fri. 3/26. 100-year old trees were toppled. There was one fatality.

Also: The NWS Birmingham@NWSBirmingham· A quick update from our multiple survey teams out in the field today: at least EF-2 damage found in the Eagle Point area. At least EF-2 damage found in the Ohatchee area.

Also: Mom Delivers Miracle Preemie in Car During Texas Storm.