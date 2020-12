Winter Storm Warnings are out for a large part of New England as a strong storm brings heavy snow, high winds and tough driving. Up to 14″ of snow is possible, along with gusts to 40 mph on land and +50 mph over the ocean. The heavy, wet snow is expected to down tree limbs and power lines. Snowfall rates of up to 1-3″ an hour are possible. Here’s radar:



The snow again misses Michigan, where we’ll see mostly dry conditions until next weekend. (pic. from WWLP)