Needed Rainfall

As I’ve mentioned many times – in an overall dry pattern in mid-late summer, be grateful for the rain that you get. The pic. above from Steve Damstra, who takes awesome pictures of nature and especially sunsets at Grand Haven. Steve has also been playing extraordinary music in West Michigan for as long as I’ve been on TV. We have to bounce this virus so our bands can get back to the tunes.

Storm Total Rainfall from Weds. Evening/Night 7 28-29 2020

This is Storm Total Rainfall from the G.R. NWS radar. The green indicates where the heaviest rain fell. Note there was no rain or just a trace over W. Allegan Co. and along much of I-94. Here’s some rainfall totals as of 8 am 7/29: 1.77″ Trufant (Montcalm Co.), 1.63″ Fremont, 1.58″ N. Muskegon, 1.52″ Sand Lake, 1.29″ Kent City, 1.24″ Croton (Newaygo Co.), 1.03″ Cedar Springs, 1.01″ Muskegon (0.35″ in 9 minutes), 0.95″ Sparta, 0.89″ Montague, 0.85″ Belding, 0.84″ Rockford and White Cloud, 0.75″ Hart, 0.66″ Mt. Pleasant, 0.61″ Comstock Park, 0.58″ Ludington, 0.45″ Lowell, 0.43″ Allendale, 0.41″ Big Rapids, 0.35″ Lansing, 0.34″ Ionia, 0.29″ Hastings, 0.22″ Grand Rapids (airport), 0.08″ Hudsonville, – nothing at Holland (airport), Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Marshall, Charlotte, Jackson.

The fastest wind gust measured from the storms last night was 44 mph at the Muskegon Beach. There was some damage to homes from downed trees and branches in Muskegon (Merrill Ave. and Fourth St).

The storms were stronger in E. Wisconsin. Two funnel clouds were reported, one over the south end of Lake Winnebago and the other near St. Peter. The peak wind gust measured was 68 mph near Oshkosh, with a gust of 47 mph at Wautoma and 46 mph at the Fond Du Lac Airport. Golfball-sized hail fell west of Sheboygan. Hail also pelted Oshkosh, St. Cloud and Malone. Wind damage (mainly downed trees) was reported at Berlin, Waldo and Wautoma (by the Moose Inn Restaurant)

Here’s N. Indiana radar – to cover a few scattered showers and thundershowers this Wednesday afternoon and here’s regional radar:



Go to: Loop of this image

July rainfall has totaled 4.73″ in Grand Rapids, which is 1.31″ above average, but just 1.46″ at the Kalamazoo Airport, which is 1.88″ below average. It’s been a relatively calm month – the average wind speed this month at the Kalamazoo Airport has been just 5.4 mph. Grand Rapids is 3.5° warmer than average for July so far with an average temperature (day and night) of 76°. Grand Rapids has had 14 days of 90-degree heat this summer. Kalamazoo has had 16 90-degree days. Today is also the 34th consecutive day that the high temperature has been 80° or warmer in G.R.

Have an awesome day – thanks for reading my blog!