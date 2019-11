Look at the nearly Coast-to-Coast snow that is going to fall from this midweek weather system. A band of 6-12 of snow is likely from Colorado and Nebraska northeast to Upper Michigan

Heavy snow from the Tues. Night/Wednesday Storm

The heavy snow will impact much of Minnesota, NW Wisconsin and the Western U.P. Tamarack, Michigan in the U.P. has already had 54″ of snow this season.

Heavy snow fell in parts of New England on Monday, with 12″ at Pinkham Notch NH and up to 10″ in Maine.