This is a pic. of the Nashville tornado that occurred last night (from WKRN) – a large twister that hit in the darkness of night. As I write this, there are 9 fatalities and 156 people were transported to area hospitals. Thirty emergency responders were also injured. This was one of several tornadoes that struck Tennessee (and others in southeast MO and northeast AR). The East Nashville Area has significant damage. WKRN has been doing live coverage and has video and pics. Here’s video of the tornado hitting Nashville. Note the flashes where the tornado is crossing power lines.

Tornadoes crossed both I-24 near Antioch and I-40 near Mt. Juliet. I-40 is still closed. Vehicles were flipped at both locations. There were at least 48 building collapses, including heavy damage to a Home Depot, a WalMart and a Kroger store. Tall TVA electric towers were bent over at the base. Over 67,000 customers are without power in the Nashville area. Nashville schools are closed today. People are urged to stay away from those areas that were hit by the twisters, as emergency vehicles need to get through the damaged areas. Gov. Bill Lee said only essential government employees should report to state offices today.

Wind gusts reached 60 mph at the Nashville National Weather Service Office. Baseball-sized hail fell at Dickson TN with tennis ball-sized hail at Charlotte TN.