I’m at my 50th high school reunion – class of 1969. I went to a big high school in Winnetka, Illinois – just north of Chicago. A lot of famous people went to New Trier. Note, I don’t come close to making that list. With over 4,000 students and 1,000 in a graduating class – it’s hard not to have some famous people who are alumni.

Scenes from Home Alone,[53]Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Uncle Buck were shot at the high school’s west campus in Northfield, and scenes from Sixteen Candles were shot outside the high school’s east campus in Winnetka. The movie Mean Girls was also based on New Trier and its community. The Breakfast Club‘s title comes from the nickname invented by students and staff for morning detention at New Trier High School, the school attended by the son of one of John Hughes‘ friends.

From my high school yearbook



This is a pic. from my high school yearbook. After New Trier, I attended the University of Wisconsin from 1969-74 and came to Grand Rapids (for the job) in Nov. 1974. I was on the air the day after I started working at WZZM. It didn’t take a lot of time before I got the hang of writing temperatures on a map with Magic Markers.

My 100-year old mother graduated from New Trier in 1937. My grandfather lived in Winnetka, born in 1883 and only went to school through about the 6th grade. My great-grandfather was born in Winnetka sometime around 1856.

Got to see a lot of old friends at the Fri. night party – and got to know some fellow grads. that I didn’t know before. More later…