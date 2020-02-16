Mostly Rain for Mon. Night/Tuesday

The map above shows forecast precipitation from now through 7 am Wed. from the Weather Prediction Center. It gives West Michigan 1/4 to 1/2″ total. This is going to be more rain than snow with this system and it’ll move through Mon. night into Tuesday.

G.R. NWS graphic on the system coming thru Mon. night/Tue.

Here’s the G.R. NWS graphic on the system moving through Michigan Mon. night/Tue.

There’s going to be more heavy rain across the South, where significant flooding is occurring, especially in Mississippi and Alabama. More heavy mountain snows will keep skiers in the Western U.S. happy.

High Temps. Forecast for Alaska Sun. PM 2 16 20

While much of the contiguous U.S., including the Great Lakes, have had a mild winter, much of Alaska has had the coldest winter since at least 2012. These are high temperatures forecast for this Sunday PM. The real cold is in the north half of Alaska and some temperatures near the Arctic Circle may see highs of -25 to -30.

The lowest temp. in AK Saturday AM was -53 at Fort Yukon. Northway dipped to -47. Fairbanks had a low temp. of -37. At 10 pm Alaska Standard Time, Point Lay was reporting a temp. of -40 with a wind chill factor of -65. Deadhorse was -44 and Eagle reported -45.

Also: Daytona 500 – partly sunny – temps. low-mid 70s – 30% chance of a brief shower (70% chance of no rain at all). This is interesting – link shows all the weather advisories and warnings in the first half of February – the purple in Lower Michigan is Winter Weather Advisories. Eagles. The fraught future of recycling. Very windy in NW Europe. Try landing a plane in high winds. Sundog. Halo.