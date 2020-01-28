Mostly Cloudy, No Big Storms, Light Winds, Good Travel

This is the 5th month in a row that has been cloudier than average. Over the last 19 days, Grand Rapids has had just 4.1% of possible sunshine. Seventeen of the last 25 days have had 0% sunshine. We had more sunshine before 1:30 pm last June 7th than we have had in the last 19 days COMBINED.

Late Afternoon pic. from our Noto’s at the BilMar camera in Grand Haven 1 27 20

We did have a little sun break through in the afternoon in some lakeshore areas. This was Grand Haven. Temperatures here were in the upper 30s and you can see that most of the snow (and ice) has melted. You can see some (light) snow showers in the distance out over the lake. The water temperature at Holland Monday was 33.8 deg.

High Temperatures next 5 Days

Not much going on during the next few days. We’ll see daytime temperatures in the low-mid 30s and nighttime low temps. in the mid-upper 20s. We have a chance of a few flurries today. Wednesday and Thursday look dry. The next system will bring us some light snow Friday evening through Saturday morning. We may see an inch of snow Friday night. Bottom line…no big storms the rest of this week, generally light winds and good travel conditions.

Temperature difference from average for Jan. 1-26 from weathermodels.com

Here’s a look at January temperature difference from average for Jan. 1-26. The average temp. for G.R. for that period is 31.1 deg. That’s 6.8 deg. warmer than average. The warmest January was in 1932 with an average temp. of 34.2.

High temperatures forecast for Alaska for Tues. PM

While Michigan has had a warm January, most of Alaska has been unusually cold. Here’s high temperatures forecast for Alaska for Tue. 1/28. Lots of extremely cold air there. The coldest place in Alaska on Monday was Bettles with a high temperature of -45°F and a low temperature of -53°F

High Temperatures Monday in West Michigan

Here’s an oddity – the high temperature in Grand Rapids was been 36° four days in a row. The low temp. was 34° on three successive days from the 24th to the 26th…then 32° on the 27th.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 4-10

The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center finally has West Michigan in the below average area. The models are forecasting a shot of colder air to come into the Great Lakes around Feb. 4-5.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Feb. 4-10

We continue in the above average precipitation outlook. That was be mostly or all snow and the lake is wide open and ready for the lake-effect snow machine to crank up if the cold air comes and other factors are favorable (it takes more than just cold air to make decent lake-effect snow).

From Jan. 1-26, Fairbanks had an average temp. of -20.9°F. That was 12.8° colder than avg. Bettles avg. temp. of -25.6° was 18.9° colder than average! Anchorage had an average temperature of +4.8° and that was 12.4° colder than average. If that air breaks loose and comes into the northern U.S. – it would get mighty cold and we’d have the potential for some significant lake-effect snowfall.

The last totally dry day in Seattle was Jan. 1. Over the last 26 days, Seattle has had measurable rain on 24 days and a trace of rain on two days. They have had at least a trace of snow mixed in on 7 of those days. It has been mild there, with high temps. from 50 – 55 over the past 10 days.

Also: Some cool weather video here. A significant storm (nor’easter) is possible in the Mid-Atlantic and New England states this weekend. Windy storm to hit the northern U.K. Blizzard in Kazakhstan. Monday’s National High/Low temps: 88 at Zapata County Airport, TX; 2 at Taylor Park, CO. Very unusual for January that not a single reporting station was below zero in the contiguous U.S. Cool pic. from Olympic N. P. in Washington State. The latest from Dr. Judah Cohen on the long-range outlook and the Polar Vortex. Flooding in Brazil.