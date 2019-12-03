Most of Michigan Did Not Have a Tornado Watch in 2019

Most of Michigan did not get a Tornado Watch in 2019. There were two tornado watches that covered part of Michigan…one that just included Berrien and Cass Counties and another for the western third of the U.P. You can see there were also no tornado watches for most of the West, South Texas, South Florida and much of New England.

Tornadoes in 2019

Here’s tornadoes (so far) in 2019 in the U.S. We’ve had 6 small ones in Lower Michigan. That includes a relatively small tornado that did some damage to barns in Barry Co. on May 19. Not a tornado, but 100 mph winds tore the roof off an apartment building in G.R. on Sept. 11.

Tornado Trends since 2005

This year we’ve had a preliminary 1,603 tornadoes in the U.S. That’s the most in a single year since 2011. Only 4 states have not recorded a tornado this year (AK, HI, UT, NH). Six other states have had just one tornado (CT, DE, ME, NV, RI, VT). The state with the most tornadoes has been Texas with 188 (big state). Then comes Kansas (127), Oklahoma (98), Missouri (97) and Mississippi (94). Note that the states just south of us had a lot more tornadoes than Michigan (Illinois 37, Indiana 38 and Ohio 59).

Michigan has also recorded 47 reports of severe hail (1″ in diameter or greater) and 248 reports of wind damage (58 mph or higher) in 2019.

There have been 39 tornado fatalities in the U.S. this year, 23 of them in March, 7 each in April and May and none from June – December. Worldwide, 95 tornado-related deaths have been confirmed; including 28 in Nepal, 14 in China, six in Cuba, two each in South Africa and Turkey, and one each in Chile, Indonesia, Italy and Japan. We have not had an EF5 rated tornado in the U.S. in 2019 – an EF4 tornado resulted in 23 fatalities in AL on March 3rd. The Beauregard AL tornado ended the record-long 673-day streak without a violent (EF4 or EF5) tornado in the United States since the last one touched down near Canton, Texas on April 29, 2017.