Most Agricultural Crops in Good Condition

Most agricultural crops are in good condition here in the state of Michigan (and throughout the Corn Belt). The weekend rain was a help. This from the Michigan Crop Report:

“Many areas across the State experienced much needed rainfall. Generally, soil moisture levels remained adequate across the State although subsoil moisture was beginning to decrease in some areas. Several reporters detailed improvements in crop conditions as a result of precipitation throughout the week. Corn and soybean fields were showing improving conditions as some crop stress was alleviated by the rainfall. Wheat harvest made significant progress as oats and barley continued to head out. The first cutting of hay neared completion as growers continued to make progress on the second. Other activities included scouting, spraying herbicides, and assessing crop marketing strategies.”

“Summer fruit harvest continued. Early peach varieties were harvested in the Southwest. Tart cherry harvest was complete in the Southwest and began in the Northwest. Apples in the Southwest ranged from 1.5 to 2 inches. On the Ridge, apples were between 25 and 30 millimeters and were sizing quickly. Blueberry harvest continued in the Southwest and West Central…with growers reporting good berry size and excellent quality.”

So, head to a farm market or stand and pick up some yummy Michigan fruits and vegetables. The weather should be mostly favorable over the next couple weeks.

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area for this Wednesday (7/22). There’s a Slight Risk from NE Kentucky and Se Ohio to the Atlantic. Wind damage is the primary threat. There’s still a chance of an isolated non-severe storm in Lower Michigan. There’s also a rather rare Marginal Severe Outlook for far NE California, SE Oregon and NW Nevada.

