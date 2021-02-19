More Snow – Then a Midweek Warm-Up

We’ll see snow showers today…with an inch or two at the most possible. There will likely be enough snow to cause a few slick spots on the roads. Flurries are possible Fri. night into early Saturday – Saturday PM should be dry. The next round of snow starts Sunday PM and it looks like around 2-5″. Midweek next week we’ll be back in the mid-upper 30s – maybe 40°…but only a maybe on that. The Midwest is covered by snow and cold, icy lakes and that should slow any big warm-up.

In the meantime, another great weekend coming up for winter sports. Skating, skiing, boarding, sledding – all continue to look good. Last I checked, we still had the ice sculptures up in downtown G.R.

Also: Thursday was the 5th day in a row that Monroe, LA failed to get above freezing— that’s the most consecutive days below 32 on record for a station that goes back to 1893!