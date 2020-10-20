More Snow for the Upper Midwest and Upper Michigan

More snow is on the way for Upper Michigan and the Upper Midwest. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 5 pm today (Tue.) to 5 am Weds. for an accumulation of 2-4″ of snow. This area has already seen a fair amount of snow this month. Marquette has had at least a trace of snow on 8 days this month and measurable snow on 4 days in October.

Winter Weather Advisory

Winter Weather Advisories have been postd for much of Minnesota, Northwest Wisconsin and a small part of Eastern South Dakota. Sunday’s high temperature of 31° at Duluth was 20° colder than average. From the 12th to the 15th they had 4 consecutive days with wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Forecast High Temperatures for Saturday

Here’s forecast high temperatures for Saturday. That’s really cold air for October in northern Rockies and Upper Midwest. A few spots in Montana may see HIGH temperatures only in the teens!

This is a pic. from our Amway Grand Plaza camera Tuesday evening. That’s the Tuesday evening Zumba class and Rosa Park Circle. They are socially distanced – they’ll be back next Tuesday the 26th and it’s free. While the dominant color is green – there is some nice red showing up on the maples up by the Art Museum. I missed Art Prize this year.