More Snow and Cold This Week – Milder Next Week

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday for snow, slippery roads and cold temperatures. Here’s the NWS snow amount forecast:

GRR NWS graphic on the snow

This will be a significant snow for much of Lower Michigan, with 4″ possible up to Grand Rapids and 8″ possible for Coldwater, Hillsdale, Ann Arbor and Detroit. The heavier snow will arrive from south to north during the late afternoon and evening. So, we’ll have some time midday especially when it won’t be snowing.

National Warnings and Advisories

This is really an amazing map. It’s probably the only time in your life that you will see a Winter Storm Warning for the entire state of Texas at the same time…throw in the entire state of Oklahoma, the entire state of Arkansas and most of Louisiana and Mississippi. You could drive from the Arizona border to N. Vermont (that’s over 2,500 miles) without leaving a Winter Storm Warning. Here’s a link to Texas weather observations. At 6 am – the temp. was +6 in Dallas with light to moderate snow and a wind chill of -15. Houston was 18 deg. and snowing. Brownsville, at the southern tip of Texas was 29 deg. with a northwest wind gusting to over 30 mph and occasional light snow and freezing drizzle. Radars were picking up snow well down into Mexico.

High Temperatures Sunday

These are the high temperatures from Sunday. Much of the country was crazy-cold. Portland Ore. was 20 degrees colder than average. A few spots in Montana have been below zero for over a week! Thirties down to Monterrey, Mexico. It was mild in the Desert SW and warm in Central and South Florida.

Much of the N. Hemisphere is shivering. the U.K recorded their lowest temperature since 1955. Snow fell over a good portion of England and Ireland.

The Polar Vortex will head back to the Arctic next week and milder Pacific air will flood the country, bringing temperatures back to near or above average. We’ll see high temperatures mostly in the 30s next week. In the meantime…only mid teens today – upper teens tomorrow. More snow is possible on Thursday.

Season Snowfall

Season snowfall is increasing. We’ll add to these numbers tonight. Chicago has had 36.7″ of snow this winter, more than Muskegon, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Snowfall Comparison to Average

We’re still well behind average-to-date snowfall, but we’re catching up a little.

Snow on the Ground

Every acre of Michigan has at least 4″ of snow on the ground right now. I got a pic. showing 20″ on the ground near Hart and another showing around 17″ on the ground north of Holland toward Port Sheldon. Grand Rapids has had measurable snow on 9 of the last 10 days and a total of 22.7″ in the last 11 days. February is now running 7.5 deg. colder than average.