More Severe Weather in the South

It looks like Thursday will be another big severe weather day in the South. The NWS has confirmed 46 tornadoes from the March 17-18 outbreak. Above is Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday 3/25. They have upgraded to a Moderate Risk (in red on the map) for much of Northern and Central Mississippi, NW Alabama and SW Tennessee. They say: “A potential outbreak of severe storms including several long-track, strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind will exist Thursday into Thursday evening.”

Probability of a Tornado Thursday PM/Night

This is the Tornado Probability Map…showing the % chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. The red is 15%, the yellow is 10%. The hatched area is a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 to EF5) withing 25 miles of a given point.

Fortunately for us, the severe weather should stay south of Michigan.

