More Severe Weather in the South – Showers here Fri. night/Saturday

Thunderstorms and rain in general have been hard to come by this spring in the Great Lakes. Precipitation in Grand Rapids through 4/22 is just 74% of average. However, the South has had quite a few days with significant severe weather and more severe storms and possible tornadoes are possible today and tomorrow from OK and TX east to the Atlantic Ocean. The above map is the severe weather outlook for today (Fri.) from the Storm Prediction Center. There is an Enhanced Outlook from E. Texas across Louisiana into Mississippi. SPC says: “Severe thunderstorms are possible today across the southern Great Plains into the lower Mississippi Valley. This may include the evolution of large, organized cluster of storms across the Piney Woods vicinity into the lower Mississippi Valley by this evening, which could produce a swath or two of damaging wind gusts and perhaps a couple of tornadoes.”

On Saturday a large area of the Southeast U.S. has a Slight Risk of severe storms:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 4 24 21

SPC says: “…scattered severe thunderstorms may occur Saturday across parts of the Southeast. All severe hazards appear possible, including large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes.”

Precipitation Forecast for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center

This is predicted total rainfall for the next 7 days from the Weather Prediction Center. West Michigan will see scattered showers Friday night and Saturday, then a break from Sunday – Tuesday with perhaps a couple rounds of showers and t-showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday night. Tuesday looks like the warmest day. If we get pretty much full sunshine and the warm front gets through, Tuesday PM could reach 80 degrees.

The cold air this week has knocked down the average temperature for April down to just 1.2 deg. warmer than average in Grand Rapids.