More Severe Weather in the South

More severe weather is expected across this Southern U.S. this (Sat.) PM and Sunday. Severe storms this afternoon may develop up into Illinois and Indiana. The Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center shows an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) from N Louisiana and S. Arkansas up into Central Tennessee. The Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) and the Marginal Outlook Areas (in dark green) come up to just south of Chicago.

Tornado Risk Map for Sat. 3 27 21

This is the Tornado Risk Outlook Map for this Saturday PM/night. The highest risk (a 10% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point) is from SE Arkansas up into Central Tennessee. However, the 2% chance comes north to cover much of Illinois and W Indiana.

Severe Wind Forecast Map for Sat. PM 3 27 21 from the Storm Prediction Center

Here’s the Severe Wind Forecast Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday PM/night. There is a 30% chance of severe wind (58 mph or greater) in the red hatched area from E. Arkansas to Central Tennessee. The 15% chance covers much of Illinois and W. Indiana.

Forecast Map for Severe Hail for Saturday 3 27 21

The severe hail forecast map for this Sat. PM/night shows the greatest risk of hail from far NE Texas to W. Tennessee.

Severe Risk for Sunday 3 28 21

This is the Severe Risk Outlook Map for Sunday, 3/28. There is a Slight Risk of severe storms and tornadoes from far NE Alabama northeast to Maryland and Delaware.

You can come here and follow storms with these links: Current severe weather watches…meso discussions…storm reports…lightning data…map of local Nexstar TV stations to locally follow the storms…Eastern U.S. weather map…and a MS/AL weather map.

Midwest Satellite and Radar

As of Friday AM – 24 tornadoes have been reported, with 67 reports of wind damage and 50 reports of large hail up to baseball-size at Lone Star MS.

On Friday, March 26, one tornado was reported. It was at Middlebury, Vermont. There were two injuries. The tornado has been rated EF1 with winds of 110 mph.