More November Sunshine!

This is already one of the sunniest Novembers we’ve ever had in West Michigan and we’ll add to that this weekend. Skies cleared Friday evening and we should stay clear this Saturday. Sunday should start mostly sunny with clouds arriving at some point during the afternoon.

This November is also 4.3 degrees warmer than average and 9.8 degrees warmer than November last year. We’ve had 6 days with high temperatures in the 70s and only 3 days with high temperatures in the (upper) 30s.

We’ve had 2.27″ of precipitation and that’s 0.92″ below average. That’s included just 0.4″ of snow (at the Ford Airport in G.R.).

This pic. is from the GLERL camera at the Muskegon Channel. It’s late Friday AM and if you look closely, there are 4 boats in the channel. Most or all of these boats are fishing.

Here’s the Muskegon Channel at 5 pm Friday – look at all the people fishing off the breakwall. In fall you can get some great salmon runs on the Muskegon River.

Chicago 5 pm Friday 11 27 20

While we had overcast skies on Friday, there was some sun on the other side of Lake Michigan This is Chicago at 5 pm after the sun had set. The water temperature at Holland State Park early Sat. AM was 44° and the water temp. at Reeds Lake in East G.R. was down to 42°.

While we’ve seen very little snow in West Michigan, there has already been a significant amount of snow in Upper Michigan. This is Mont Ripley near Houghton. Herman had 4″ on the ground, Michigamme reported a 3″ snow cover with 2″ at Champion, Paulding and Painesdale. There was 1″ on the ground at Marquette, Ironwood and Ishpeming. Marquette has had 31″ of snow so far this fall and they had high temperatures in the low 30s on Friday.

Early estimated snowfall Monday – Tuesday 11/30- 12/1

This is an early estimate of snowfall Monday-Tuesday of next week from the N. Indiana NWS. Heavier amounts are possible to the east of this map – over toward Cleveland and NE Ohio and also at the South end of Lake Michigan (Lake and Porter Counties of Indiana). It will be colder with temps. mainly in the low-mid 30s and a stiff north wind. It’ll feel like winter Monday and Tuesday. Here’s Accu-Weather’s snowfall map.

GFS model forecast snowfall for the next two weeks.

The above map shows estimated snowfall from the GFS model for the first two weeks of December…not much. Remember I said that this winter will likely start slow…quite a few La Nina years bring more snow in the 2nd half of winter than the 1st half. G.R. has had only 0.4″ of snow so far this November.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sunday 11/29

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday/Sunday night (11/29) This is a low or Marginal Risk of severe storms from Louisiana to the Carolinas.

