Minnesota Tornado Rated EF4 with 170 mph Winds

A tornado that moved through northwest Minnesota Wednesday PM has been rated EF4 with winds of 170 mph. This is the 6th tornado to be rated EF4 this year in the U.S. The twister resulted in one fatality and 2 injuries.

Pic from the Grand Forks NWS facebook page

This pic. is from the Grand Forks ND National Weather Service facebook page. They said that one home was completely leveled – lifted off the foundation and blown away.

Radar image of the twister (velocity)

Here’s what the NWS wrote: “A rapidly developing supercell thunderstorm produced a long-lived and deadly tornado that originally touched down in far northern Grant County (MN) as a weak tornado (EF-0 to EF-1), but then quickly intensified into a strong-to-violent tornado as it crossed into southern Otter Tail County (MN), near MP70 on Interstate 94. The tornado intensified to a strong tornado (EF-2 to EF-3) as it moved northeastward through southwestern St. Olaf Township and crossed Beebe Lake. It likely reached maximum EF-4 intensity after it crossed Highway 82 and destroyed a machine shop and yard on the downwind side. It then continued in a northeast direction and reached both maximum width and intensity as it moved into and across a rural homestead along 120th Street and into Blacken Lake. The tornado continued in a northeast direction producing mainly tree and cropland damages as it crossed CR117, north of Kvam Church. Video imagery and deep ground scour indicate that the tornado maintained its intensity as a strong-to-violent tornado even as it narrowed and eventually began to rope out near 325th Avenue, between 145th Street and CR12. The storm that produced this tornado continued eastward across southern Otter Tail County and may have produced one or more additional, but brief, tornadoes along its path.”

Probability of a Strong Tornado in the U.S. on July 11

This is an interesting map. It shows the probability of a significant tornado on July. The darker orange indicates where the probabilities are greatest. There is a higher risk of a strong tornado in mid-July in Minnesota than in Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas. There is a higher chance of a significant tornado in Battle Creek or Jackson Michigan on July 11 than in Dallas TX or Oklahoma City OK.