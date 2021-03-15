A midweek severe weather outbreak looks likely. Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day). There is a large Enhanced Area (in orange on the map) that runs from Arkansas across most of Mississippi and Alabama and also includes small portions of Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Florida. That’s surrounded by a large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that covers part of 11 states. The Marginal Risk comes up into Illinois and Indiana. SPC says: “A broad area of severe weather potential — including risk for large hail, damaging winds, and several tornadoes.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tue. 3 15

The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday March 16. The greatest threat for severe weather Tue. will be in the yellow Slight Risk Areas outlined in KS, OK and TX. There is a large Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) that extends east into Georgia. SPC says: “Strong wind gusts, hail and a tornado or two are possible.”

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday, March 18

The Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday, March 18 shows the risk area from Florida north to Virginia.

Severe Weather Probabilities for any March 16

The map above shows where severe storms are most likely on any March 16. Technically, it’s the probability of a severe storm within 25 miles of a given location. The greatest risk is across the South from OK and TX east to GA. Here’s national radar and southeast radar:

National Radar

You can come here at follow the midweek storms with these links: Current severe weather watches…meso discussions…storm reports…lightning data…map of local Nexstar TV stations to locally follow the storms…Eastern U.S. weather map. I may add additional links if I have time.

I don’t see any severe weather in the near-term for Michigan.

ALSO: Here’s snowfall totals from Colorado – up to 48.5″ at Buckhorn Mountain – 4th biggest snowfall ever at the Denver Airport.