Friday, I was the emcee for Math Counts at GVSU in downtown Grand Rapids. It was my 32nd consecutive year as emcee of the West Michigan competition. I want to thank the Michigan Society of Professional Engineers, Grand Valley State University (Dept. of Engineering) and the teachers and coaches for this very nice award that was presented to me. I really appreciate it.

I want to especially congratulate the winners…for team, Grand Rapids Christian Middle School, followed by Northern Hills Middle School, Forest Hills Central Middle School and Forest Hills Eastern Middle School. The individual winner was David Liu, followed by Luke Furness and Saniya Mishra. Luke Furness is just a 6th grader.

So many great people, good kids and awesome events like this go on in our communities and never get much notice. It’s really uplifting to see these kids absolutely rock a really challenging test. There’s a bright future ahead of them.