Saturday was a significant severe weather day in Washington, Oregon and Utah. As I write this, we had 96 severe weather reports. Winds hit 92 mph in a thunderstorm and 85 mph at Madras, Oregon. There were numerous reports of large hail, including hail the size of eggs at Helix, Oregon. Hail an inch and a half in diameter fell near Bend and near Pendleton, Oregon. This is the first time ever that an Enhanced Severe Weather Outlook has been issued for Washington and Oregon (since they started outlining Enhanced Outlooks in 2014). Check out the lightning over WA and OR on Saturday.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Oregon and Washington is in effect until 10 pm EDT. The greatest threat in WA/OR will be strong thunderstorm winds with a +30% chance of a severe wind (+58 mph) gust within 25 miles of a given point in the red area on the map. Here's NW U.S. regional radar: