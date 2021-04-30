Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms in WI/MI Saturday PM/Night

The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of E. Wisconsin and Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk for a Severe Thunderstorm Saturday PM/night. This is for a low threat of isolated strong winds in random thunderstorms during the evening. SPC says: “Upper Midwest into upper Great Lakes region… Models suggest that a corridor of strong heating and deep boundary-layer mixing will occur beneath the east-northeastward advecting elevated mixed-layer air, across parts central Wisconsin by late Saturday afternoon. Coupled with weak to modest low-level moistening, this may become a focus for scattered thunderstorm development by early Saturday evening. Although stronger west-northwesterly lower/mid tropospheric flow is forecast to shift toward the lower Great Lakes by this time, ambient mean flow may remain on the order of 30-40+ kt along this corridor. Aided by evaporative cooling within a deep, dry sub-cloud layer (and downward mixing), locally strong surface gusts approaching or exceeding severe limits might be possible. Although the near-surface environment may be cooler and stable east-southeastward into lower Michigan, a similar thermodynamic profile aloft, but with stronger mean ambient flow, could also allow for a few strong gusts reaching the surface before convection weakens late Saturday evening. “

There’s also a Gale Watch for Lake Michigan for Saturday. Waves could reach 5-8 feet with winds gusting to 35-40 mph.

ALSO: Snowing in Scotland. April 2021 has been a cold and dry month in Switzerland which had a nationwide average temperature of +2.9C which is 1.0C below the 1981-2010 baseline and the coldest April since 2001. New April record highest temp. in Tajikistan with 37.9°C in Isambaj. On April 27, the station of Key Lake, in northern Saskatchewan Canada) recorded a low temp. of -25.0°C (∼22°C below average). Key Lake recorded the new April low temp. record for Saskatchewan last year with -40.2°C on April 3.