Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm Today (Friday)

Map from the Storm Prediction Center showing the risk of severe weather today

The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. They have put West Michigan in the Marginal (dark green on the map) Severe Weather Risk Area for today.

If storms develop during the midday/afternoon, there is a chance of isolated strong wind gusts or hail. The threat of a tornado is not zero, but it will be very small. Here’s Grand Rapids radar:

Grand Rapids radar

and Regional Radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image

We’ll be tracking the showers and storms today. They will clear out this evening and we’ll be mostly sunny, dry, a little cooler and a little less humid for the weekend.