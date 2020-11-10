Marginal Risk of a Severe Thunderstorm this Evening/Tonight

The Storm Prediction Center has West Michigan in a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map above) for this evening/tonight. This is mainly for the threat of isolated wind damage. There is a greater threat of strong wind gusts in the Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) for S. Wisconsin, N. Illinois, E. Iowa and NE Missouri.

A strong cold front will move through tonight. Along the cold front, there will be a band of showers (pretty much everyone will see rain) and isolated thunderstorms. These showers and storms bring the risk of brief, strong wind gusts. There may be little or no lightning, which sometimes occurs with strong cold fronts in the fall. Pretty much everyone will see gusts of 30-40 mph overnight. Gale Warnings are up for Lake Michigan for tonight.

Tornado Risk Map for this PM/tonight from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Tornado Risk Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this evening/tonight. In West Michigan, there is a low 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point west of a line from Ludington to Coldwater. There’s a 5% chance across S. Wisconsin and N. Illinois. SPC says: “Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging to severe winds and a few tornadoes are possible this afternoon and evening across portions of the Middle Mississippi Valley and southern Lake Michigan region.” Here’s radar:



Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the showers and storms tonight

Here’s the Gr. Rapids National Weather Service graphic on the storms this evening/tonight. Note the forecast timing brings the storms to the lakeshore around 8-9 pm – to Grand Rapids around 11 pm.

Dilemma for me….leaf pick up is tomorrow (have them out for pick-up as early as 6 am)…I already have 14 bags to set out…if we get 50 mph wind gusts…that bags may blow over and the west wind will send the leaves back into my yard….hmmm.

Much cooler air is on the way. Temperatures tomorrow PM will be a good 20 degrees cooler than this afternoon and the cool air is going to be with us through the end of the week and beyond. If you like unseasonably mild air in November, try to get out and enjoy this PM before the rain and cooler temps. arrive.