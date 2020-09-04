Marginal Risk of a Severe T-Storm Sunday PM/Night

There is a Marginal (or low) Risk of a severe thunderstorm Sunday PM/night in S. Lower Michigan. Grand Rapids even gets a mention at the bottom of this graphic. The primary risk is isolated wind damage. SPC says:

IA eastward into Lower MI... Showers and thunderstorms will likely be ongoing across parts of IA eastward into WI and perhaps northern IL on Sunday morning. A couple of strong thunderstorms are possible with this morning activity as a 50-kt southwesterly LLJ is maintained over the mid MS Valley and into the central Great Lakes during the day. A disturbance embedded in fast west-northwesterly mid-level flow will quickly move into the southern Great Lakes by midday. As this occurs, thunderstorms will likely weaken on the northeast periphery of an instability axis located farther west over IA into WI. Models show an amplifying shortwave trough over south-central Canada during the day as mid-level height falls gradually overspread the Upper Midwest into the western Great Lakes by late evening. A cold front will sharpen across the upper MS Valley and push southeastward into the western Great Lakes and mid MS Valley after dark. It is unclear how far southwest additional storms will develop along the front late. The most probable scenario appears to be elevated storms developing overnight across Lower MI. An isolated risk for severe may accompany the stronger elevated storms as they quickly move east.

More showers and storms are likely for the midweek as that front stalls over Lower Michigan.