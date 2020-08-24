Marginal Risk of a Severe Storm

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Lower Michigan in a Marginal Risk Area for later tonight (Monday night) and also for Tuesday PM/night:

Day 1 Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Aug. 24 2020

The map above is for this Monday PM/Night. They have moved the Slight Risk out of Michigan. Thunderstorms are expected to form in Minnesota and move east-southeast into Wisconsin. SPC says:

"...a swath of potentially damaging wind gusts across parts of central/southeastern Minnesota through western/southern Wisconsin by late this evening. It is possible severe weather probabilities could be increased across parts of this region, once lingering uncertainties become better resolved."

Storms that come through Wisconsin may cross Lake Michigan after midnight. They may be in a weakening trend by then. (top picture of Iowa thunderstorm – cumulonimbus – from Austin Hamilton.

Day 2 Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Tuesday PM/Night (25th)

This is the Day 2 (Tuesday PM/night Severe Weather Outlook Map. There is a large Slight Risk Area from Ohio into the Northeast. West Michigan is in a Marginal Risk Area that extends all across the country from Oregon to the Atlantic Ocean. There are also Marginal Risk areas in Arizona and in Southern Louisiana with Hurricane Laura coming onshore. SPC says:

"Storms may be ongoing at the start of the period across portions of the Wisconsin/Lower Michigan vicinity, with limited/lingering severe potential possible with one or two of the stronger convective clusters.

The threat is for isolated strong winds and hail.