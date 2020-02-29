March Comes in Like a Lamb

February ends and March begins with partly sunny skies and moderating temperatures, in the low-mid 30s today and mid-upper 40s on Sunday. Readings held in the mid-upper 20s on Friday, well below the average high temp. of 38°. With one day to go, the month of February in G.R. has been 0.8° warmer than average. With 1.2″ of precipitation, we’re 0.59″ below average for the month in G.R. Grand Rapids is 2.51″ above average for precipitation since Dec. 1. Again, we’ve had below average snowfall because it’s been too warm for any real significant lake-effect snow this winter and a higher percentage of our precipitation has fallen as rain. We’re likely at this point to see below average amounts of precipitation (mainly in the form of light rainshowers) this coming week and that will help to get rivers down to or below average flow. We’ll see closer to near average temperatures and precipitation in the month of March.

Sunset at the Muskegon Beach 2 28 20

This was sunset at the Muskegon Channel Friday evening. The sun was shining underneath the low layer of lake-effect clouds and producing a pinkish glow on the ice. The average temperature in G.R. this month has been 27.7° (thru Friday) and with average temperatures below freezing, we’ve been able to accumulate some ice along the shore of Lake Michigan and the inland lakes have had enough ice to do some ice fishing. February in G.R. was colder than January (31.3° average temp.) and December (33.2° average temp.).

Snowfall in Grand Rapids during February was 15.9″ – a little above the February average of 14.8″.

72-Hour Snowfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

This is the 72 hour snowfall forecast from the Weather Prediction Center. Snow falls across much of S. Canada and the mountains out West. The snow in the Sierra Mtns. of California will be most welcome – it’s been a dry winter in California. Lake-effect snows will end east of Lakes Erie and Ontario.

Snowfall east of Lake Ontario

WOW! Look at these lake-effect snowfall totals from east of Lake Ontario. S. of Watertown, they were getting snow at the rate of 4″ per hour! Carthage NY reported 4 FEET of new snow! Snowmobilers flocked to the Tug Hill Area to take advantage of the fresh snow.

