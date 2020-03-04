Maple Syrup

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 11 - 17. The Great Lakes and indeed much of the country is expected to have above average temperatures. This is good news for some and not so good news for others. If it warms up too fast/too soon, that brings out the blossoms in early spring and makes them more susceptible to a frost. That's what happened in 2012 (and 1945 and a few other years). It warmed to the mid 80s around the Spring Equinox and the blossoms came out - there were several frosts in April (I remember the 28th) and the fruit crop was essentially lost for the year. We don't want that to happen this year.

We also have the problem that when it warms up too fast, too soon that spring severe weather moves north. In that same year, 2012, we had the EF3 Dexter Tornado near Ann Arbor.