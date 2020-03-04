The pic. above is from Jim Sorbie up in Empire, where the Lions Club has in the past collected sap for a pancake breakfast at the Empire Town Hall.
Michigan’s (and the U.S.) first agricultural crop of the year is maple syrup. Tapping maple trees has gone on for hundreds of years. Native Americans taught the process to European settlers. Vermont is by far the leading producer of maple syrup. Then, in order, comes New York, Maine, Wisconsin and then Michigan. There’s a very good maple syrup producer blog that you can check out. One of the more famous local maple syrup operations is the Blandford Nature Center. About 70% of the world’s maple syrup comes from the Canadian province of Quebec.
Maple syrup weather is partly – mostly sunny days, generally in the 40s and below freezing at night. Early to mid-March is peak season for collecting sap here in Michigan. We’ve had some pretty good days here in the last couple weeks. You can look for this year’s Michigan maple syrup in the markets in a few weeks. You can learn more at the website of the Michigan Maple Syrup Assn.