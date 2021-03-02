It’s the first agricultural product of the year. The sap is flowing and the buckets are in place. Good days for collecting the sap are partly to mostly sunny with daytime temperatures above freezing – up into the low 40s and nighttime temperatures below freezing.

Maple Syrup Season in Michigan

Vermont is by far the leading state for maple syrup production. Maine and New York are in 2nd and 3rd place, with Michigan producing 3 to 4% of the U.S. total output. By the way the graph above is from the Gaylord National Weather Service and the temperatures on the graph are for N. Lower Michigan. We’ll be warmer, generally low-mid 40s in S. Lower Michigan.