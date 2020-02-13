Lots of Snow in Upper Michigan

Snowfall this winter has been below average over Southern Lower Michigan, but it’s been above average over much of Upper Michigan. While it was warm enough for rain much of the time this winter in West Michigan, it was cold enough for the precipitation to be snow in the U.P. It’s been too warm most of the winter for lake-effect snow this winter in W. Michigan, but not up north.

Check out these season snowfall totals. We’ve got a couple spots over 200″ and Painesdale will join that club today. The Marquette Airport has 36″ of snow on the ground. Marquette has had 33″ or more of snow on the ground for 27 consecutive days and 18″ or more of snow on the ground every day since November.

Great Lakes Ice Cover

Here’s the latest Great Lakes ice cover. Lake Michigan is at 8.9% – the average for Feb. 13 is 27.3% ice cover. I expect ice cover to grow a bit with the colder pattern. To grow ice cover, you not only need cold temperatures but also light or calm winds. Strong winds break up ice cover.

Severe Storm Reports from Wed. 2 12 20

Here’s severe storm reports from Wednesday. No tornadoes and no severe hail, but there was a concentrated area of N. Alabama and Tennessee that had strong thunderstorm winds. A gust of 76 mph (hurricane force) was measured west of Lexington, Alabama. There was some building damage, a barn was destroyed and trees and power lines were toppled by the storms.

Heavy Rainfall Outlook from the Weather Prediction Center

Today there is a moderate risk of excessive rainfall (and flooding) over the same area that got hit by the storms yesterday.

Sunset in Chicago on Monday 2 10 20

Here’s sunset in Chicago Monday evening. Daylight is now up to 10 hours and 27 minutes – up from 9 hours and 1 minutes at the Winter Solstice. We’re gaining daylight at the rate of about 2 1/2 minutes each day.

The highest temperature in the U.S. was 90° at Miles City FL and at the Florida Panther Wildlife Refuge West. The coldest was -20 at Langdon, Cavalier and Walhalla ND. The temperature reached -48° at Arctic Village, Alaska. 24-Hour rainfall: 2.78″ at Waco TX, 1.73″ Dallas TX, 1.51″ Little Rock AR and 1.02″ at Louisville KY