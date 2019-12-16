Lots of Snow in the U.S.

45.6% of the Contiguous U.S. had snow on the ground this AM. That’s the highest % of snow cover on any Dec. 16 since 2013 and the 4th highest since at least 2002. Highest recent % of any Dec. 16 was 2007 with 58.1% and the lowest since 2002 was the previous year, 2006, with 13.0%. The average % of the contiguous U.S. with snow on the ground on Dec. 16 (2003 through 2019) is 36.6%.

Here’s Michigan ski conditions. Snow on the ground in Michigan this Mon.: 33″ Kearsarge, 29″ Hancock, 28″ Marquette (airport), 26″ Paulding and 5 mi. WNW of Michigamme, 23″ Herman, 22″ Harvey and Arnold, 21″ Calumet, Munising and Green Garden, 20″ Gladstone, 18″ Champion, 17″ Chatham and Escanaba, 16″ Engadine and Jacobsville, 15″ Watton, 13″ Garden Corners, 12″ Detour Village, 11″ S. Ste. Marie and St. Ignace, 9″ Mancelona, 7″ E. Jordan, Kalkaska and Manistique, 5″ Gaylord and Vanderbilt, 4″ Charlevoix, 3″ Cheboygan, Fife Lake and Grayling, 2″ Alpena, Beulah and Kingsley, 1″ Morenci, Muskegon, Fremont, Big Rapids, Rockford, Houghton Lake, Lewiston, Mio, Traverse City and Ossineke. Just a trace in Grand Rapids, East Gr. Rapids, Detroit, Flint, Hastings and Hopkins.