Look who came to my bird bath

Look who showed up at my bird bath Friday evening. I believe this is a Cooper’s hawk. Someone can write me (bill.steffen@woodtv.com) if that is not correct. It lingered there for a couple minutes, then flew away.

Sunset Fri. evening 3/13 into the apple orchard across the street from my house

After I got a few pics. of the hawk, I went out the front door to take a pic. of the sunset. This is zoomed in – looking at the orchard across the street. Note the high clouds – the leading edge of a system that will spread some clouds in our direction this Saturday. The precipitation should stay south of the Indiana border.

Grand River

We are in the midst of a stretch of relatively dry weather – rainfall amounts Thursday night were less than 1/4″: Muskegon 0.17″, Holland 0.16″, Grand Rapids 0.07″, Battle Creek 0.02″, Lansing, Kalamazoo and Jackson just 0.01″. Lots of small boats in the water and people fishing from shore. The steelhead run on the Grand can be awesome in the spring.

Wind turbines just after sunset

It was another windy day on Friday. Here’s some peak wind gusts in W. Michigan: Battle Creek 44 mph, Kalamazoo 43 mph, Grand Rapids 42 mph, Muskegon 41 mph, Holland 39 mph.

It was even windier in the U.P. and N. Lower MI – more peak wind gusts: Stannard Rock 68 mph, Grand Marais Beach 62 mph, Copper Harbor 61 mph, Passage Is. 59 mph, Houghton 53 mph, Newberry 52 mph, Isle Royale, S. Ste. Marie and Burt Lake 50 mph, Northport 48 mph, Pellston 47 mph, Marquette 46 mph, Gaylord 45 mph.

There’s a small chance of a little snow along and south of I-94 this evening/night…a small chc. of a light shower on Tuesday…the best chance of rain will cover later next week…when we could get a thundershower and a period of strong winds.