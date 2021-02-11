Look How Cold It Was

Above is a list of low temperatures from Minnesota. That is some serious cold! Here’s some low temps. in N. Lower and E. Upper MI:

Low temps in N. Lower MI and E. Upper MI

Low temps. in W. Michigan: +5 Kalamazoo, +2 Grand Rapids, 0 in Lansing, -1 at Fremont, Marshall and Mt. Pleasant, -2 Belding, -4 Baldwin, -6 Alma, -8 Big Rapids, -11 Cadillac….and…-14 Leota, -21 Pellston, -22 Iron Mt., -28 Paulding and -30 at Wakefield.

Freezing rain/mist caused a massive +100 vehicle accident on I-135 in Fort Worth Texas:

100+ vehicle pile-up on I-135 in Fort Worth, Texas this AM

Here’s video of the accident…current (10 am) temp. in Dallas is 24 with a wind chill of 11. They had freezing rain/freezing mist during the night. The expressway here looks like a bridge (ices first) on a curve and a slight downhill stretch. The Arlington TX Emergency responders have responded to over 80 accidents in the last 12 hours. More pics. here. Video here. Word is there are 3 confirmed fatalities. Pic.

And…

Austin Fire Info@AustinFireInfo · Multiple assets from Austin Fire and @ATCEMS @Austin_Police are working a multi car collision in the 45/620 area. Initial count of 26 cars involved.

Also: Governor Beshear of KY has declared a state of emergency due to the ice storm there. 63,312 customers without power in KY – 48,103 in WV and 12,390 in TX.

Also: All-time record cold in the U.K: “Aboyne, Braemar, Gogarbank, Bishopton, Lossiemouth, Strathallan Airfield & Tain all look like they’ve had their coldest Feb night on record. Most have been recording 20-25 years. Most significant is Lossiemouth where this is coldest Feb night for over 67 years with low of -15.2C!