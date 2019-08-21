Long – Range Outlook

This is the 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Aug. 28 – Sept. 3. It shows a cool air mass sliding down into the Plains. Temperatures are expected to be a touch cooler than average in W. Michigan. Now, that’s not cold. The average high temperatures for the first week of Sept. are still upper 70s. So, even if we’re a couple degrees cooler than average, it’ll still be summer. Average high tempertures drop to the mid 60s by Oct. 1.

Canadian NAEFS 8-14 Day Outlook

For a second opinion, I check the Canadian NAEF’s model 8-14 days forecast…same story…cool over much of the U.S. east of the Rockies. You can see the warmer water in Lake Michigan and the cold water, where there is still some ice on the south shore of Hudson Bay.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for 8/28 – 9/3/2019

Here’s the rainfall outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for late Aug./early Sept. We’re pretty close to average in W. Michigan. I would take that. The S. Plains get some welcome rain. It’s trying to show a few scattered showers or t-showers in S. California…and it’s drier than average from the Pacific NW into the Northern Plains. I still don’t see any big rains from hurricanes along the Gulf of Mexico or East Coast.