Long Range Looks a Little Warmer

This is the latest long-range 8-14 Day Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center. It’s the first time that we’ve seen a flip to warmer than average temperatures in the Central U.S.and Great Lakes. A word of caution – this map is automated on weekends, so take it with a double grain of salt, but I do think the trend will be warmer late this week into the following week.

The last 8 days have been 12° colder than average. The colder than average trend continues all this week, with highs in the upper teens this (Sun.) afternoon. Monday will likely be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures will rise to the mid 20s by Thursday and maybe the low 30s next weekend. More clouds than sun this week, but we’ll see a little sunshine. Wednesday could be the sunniest day of the week.

Sunday night at Bittersweet Ski Area

In the meantime, a lot of people making the best of the snowy weather pattern. This was Sunday evening at Bittersweet Ski Area west of Otsego. Another big crowd. The lines for the chairlifts are a little longer with social distancing rules in effect, but an awesome night…pleasantly cool temperatures, fresh powder snow and light winds.

Downtown Grand Rapids – Saturday evening

This was downtown Sat. evening. Some skaters and other people checking out the ice sculptures. Those sculptures are going to stick around with the cool temperatures this week.