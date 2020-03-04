Long-Range Continues Warm

This is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 11 – 17. The Great Lakes and indeed much of the country is expected to have above average temperatures. This is good news for some and not so good news for others. If it warms up too fast/too soon, that brings out the blossoms in early spring and makes them more susceptible to a frost. That’s what happened in 2012 (and 1945 and a few other years). It warmed to the mid 80s around the Spring Equinox and the blossoms came out – there were several frosts in April (I remember the 28th) and the fruit crop was essentially lost for the year. We don’t want that to happen this year.

We also have the problem that when it warms up too fast, too soon that spring severe weather moves north. In that same year, 2012, we had the EF3 Dexter Tornado near Ann Arbor.

Apricot blossoms usually come out first – in April, then cherries and peaches and then finally apple blossoms. Last year, February, March, April and May were a little bit cooler than average. March will be the 4th month in a row that will bring higher than average temperatures to West Michigan.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has W. Michigan (and most of the country) in Near Normal.

Despite the fact that Grand Rapids had below average precipitation in February, most river levels are still showing above average flow. It takes awhile for the ground to dry out, so it’s able to absorb more moisture. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 5,910 cubic feet per second – compared to an average flow of 4,570 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 2,720 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,560 cfs. The Kalamazoo River has a flow of 1,540 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,170 cfs. The St. Joseph River has a flow of 6,240 cfs, compared to an average flow of 4,210 cfs. The Sagainaw River has a flow of 7,850 cfs, compared to an average flow of 6,260 cfs. Most rivers levels are very slowly falling right now.

Temperature difference from average for Dec. – Feb.

This map shows the difference from average for the winter temperature, which is the 3 months of Dec./Jan./ and Feb. Most of the country was warmer than average this winter, with Grand Rapids coming in at 3.9 degrees warmer than an average winter.

Winter Statistics for Grand Rapids

Here’s the difference from average in Grand Rapids for temperature, precipitation, snow and sunshine. Despite a sunny end to February, we still wound up cloudier than average. Despite a slightly snowier than average February, we ended nearly 16″ below average. The above average precipitation kept river and lake levels high.

Here’s a pretty sunset at South Haven Tuesday PM. On the webcam, we could see the “ice volcanoes” with water shooting up as the waves hit the shoreline ice barriers.

Snow on the ground on Tuesday

Here’s some snow cover measurements from Tuesday. We still had 3″ on the ground in the woods near White Cloud. Traverse City (airport) had half a foot on the ground. Grayling had 8″ and farther north, Gaylord had 15″ on the ground. East Jordan reported 17″ on the ground.

High Temperatures

High temperatures will be back in the low-mid 40s today (Wed.), mid 40s on Thursday. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with a chance of a few early snow flurries or snow showers. Saturday will be cool in the AM and upper 40s to near 50 in the PM. We could come close to 60 Sunday PM.

Sunset at Holland, Michigan

Here’s sunset at Lake Macatawa in Holland. The lake (connected to Lake Michigan) is mostly open water now.

Muskegon sunset Tue Evening

One more sunset pic. – this is Muskegon, where there is still some ice on Muskegon Lake.

Peak Wind Gusts from Tuesday

Tuesday was another breezy day. The average wind midnight-midnight has been over 10 mph on 10 of the last 12 days. The average wind speed over those 12 days has been 12.1 mph.