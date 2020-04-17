Light Snow This Morning – Mainly South of I-96 – Warmer Weather on the (Far Horizon).

Finally, we have an 8-14 Day Outlook that is forecasting near average temperatures. This is for the last 7 days of April. Average temperatures for this period start in the low 60s and rise to the low 70s, so this will be a big step up from the 30s we’ve had the past few days. We’ll start to moderate Saturday afternoon as temps. get back into the low-mid 50s. We’ll see some sunshine Saturday, but we’ll have a pretty stiff SW wind and it will be at last 10 degrees cooler near Lake Michigan. In the meantime, some snow moving through this Fri. AM:

Here’s G.R. radar above and regional radar below:



This system is weakening a bit as it comes east…it did produce up to a foot of snow in western Iowa and 8″ at Omaha NE.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the snow this morning

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the snow today

We’re looking for 3-6″ across N. Indiana…with 1-3″ between I-94 and the Indiana border…maybe a dusting up as far as G.R. and pretty much nothing north of G.R. This may end with a light rain/snow mix or a little light rain.

Winter Weather Advisory

There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 pm for the Michigan counties that border Indiana and Ohio. With temperatures near freezing, watch for icy spots on roads, especially south of a line from S. Haven to Jackson.

On this date in 1961, G.R. was digging out from an 11.8″ snowfall on the 16th. That was the biggest snow event we’ve ever had in the month of April. Three straight days of unseasonably cold air, with highs in the 30s, have pushed April into the negative column on temperatures. Through Thursday, G.R. is 1.3 deg. colder than average for the month. Snowfall through Thursday in G.R. has been 2.2″. Average for April is 1.8″.

ALSO: Check out the cool satellite loop of the clouds forming just inland from Lake Michigan. The April sun is pretty high in the sky and heats the unseasonably cold air…causing convective clouds to form a rather “lumpy” sky.