We received several pictures from viewers of “light pillars” Sunday evening. The top pic. is from Heather Allerding near Grant.

Light pillars are rare in Lower Michigan, tending to occur only under the right conditions and only when the air temperature is 15° or cooler. Ice crystals form in the air. These fine crystals are sometimes called “diamond dust” and are sometimes shaped like 6-sided plates. They take the light from a point source, like a street light and bend the light upwards.

Usually they are white, but sometimes you can see varying colors, as in this picture from a few years ago in Beloit, Wisconsin. You can see more pics. of light pillars at Google images.

Also: -50° at Fort Yukon AK early Sun. AM. Maximum Temp. of-30.4°C in Saskatoon, Canada on Sunday. This is the first maximum below -30°C in February since Feb. 7, 1994. (Sunday’s low temperature was -41.4°C).