Latest sunrise

The above pic. is an early January sunrise seen from the South Haven lighthouse, looking ESE. You can see St. Basil’s Church to the left of the sun. Outside of the week before the time change to Standard Time in the first week of November, the latest sunrises of the year come in the first week of January. In downtown Grand Rapids, the official sunrise is at 8:14 am – at the Ford Airport the official sunrise is at 8:13 am.

Chicago winter sunrise

This is a winter sunrise in Chicago. We live at the western end of a time zone. On the other side of the lake, it’s Central Time. Today, Muskegon has a sunrise of 8:17 am and a sunset of 5:24 pm. Milwaukee has a sunrise of 7:23 am and a sunset of 4:31 pm.

The earliest sunset was back on Dec. 9. We have already gained 12 minutes of daylight in the evening. If you combine sunrise and sunset, the shortest day (at 9 hours and 30 seconds in Grand Rapids) was the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. Today (Jan. 5) we gain 1 minute and 3 seconds more daylight than Monday.

Typical New Year’s solar path in Fairbanks, Alaska

The above picture shows what the path of the sun is like in late December and early January in Fairbanks, Alaska. Today the sun rise is at 10:47 am and the sunset at 3:06 pm. The run rises to only 3 degrees above the horizon at solar noon…so unless you have a perfectly clear view to the south, the sun would be hidden behind the trees or hills.