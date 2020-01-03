Latest Sunrise – January 3

The above pic. was sunrise seen from the South Haven lighthouse, looking ESE. You can see St. Basil’s Church to the left of the sun. Outside of the week before the time change to Standard Time in the first week of November, the latest sunrise of the year is this (Friday) morning. In downtown Grand Rapids, the official sunrise is at 8:14 am – at the Ford Airport the official sunrise is at 8:13 am.

The earliest sunset was back on Dec. 9. We have already gained 10 minutes of daylight in the evening. If you combine sunrise and sunset, the shortest day (at 9 hours and 31 seconds in Grand Rapids) was the Winter Solstice on Dec. 21. Today (Jan. 3) we gain 52 more seconds of daylight than Thursday. Tomorrow (Sat.) , daylight will be 56 seconds longer than today.

Chicago sunrise 1 1 20

Here’s a picture of sunrise on New Year’s Day seen from the Chicago Water Intake, which is 2.75 miles east of downtown Chicago out in Lake Michigan. The sunrise today is from 121° on the compass (with 90° being due east and 180° being due south). The sunset is at 239° with west being 270°. The sun is highest in the sky (solar noon) at 12:46 pm and at that point, the sun is just 24° above the southern horizon.