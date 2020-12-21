Latest Great Lakes News and Water Levels

The pic. above from our camera at the South Haven Beach shows the last minute of sunshine for the fall season of 2020. Winter officially begins at 5:02 am Monday 12/21. Precipitation this fall season has been closer or even a little below average, so that’s helped lake levels to come down a bit. Since Sept. 1, Grand Rapids has had 9.82″ of precipitation and that’s 2.89″ below average. For the year, G.R. has had 36.44″ of precipitation and that’s 0.99″ below average.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Michigan 1996 – 2020

Here’s a graph of the water level of Lake Michigan from the Indiana DNR . The lake was high in 1997-98 (strong El Nino then) then took a bit dip and remained low from 2000 – 2014. It rose to a recent record of 582.19 (chart datum) in July of this year, a rise of 6 feet, 2 inches since the record low in January 2013. The lake has fallen about 10″ since July, a time of usual seasonal fall.

The current water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 2″ in the last month and down 4″ from one year ago. The level is still 31″ higher than the December average and is 3″ below the record high December water level of 1986.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 4″ in the last month (that’s a loss of 2.2 TRILLION gallons of water). The lake 5″ lower than one year ago. It’s still 8″ higher than the December average level, but is now 8″ below the highest December level reached in 1985.

The level of Lake Erie rose 3″ in the last month and is 1″ higher than one year ago. The lake is 27″ above the average Dec. level, but is 8″ lower than the record December level set in 1986.

The water level of Lake Ontario rose 1″ in the last month, but is 16″ lower than one year ago (we have a little bit of control over the water level of Lake Ontario due to a dam on the St. Lawrence River). The lake is only 3″ above the average December level. It’s 23″ below the highest December level reached in 1945.

The water level of Lake St Clair is up 4″ in the last month and up 2″ in the last year. The level is 31″ higher than the average December level and is 3″ below the highest December water level also reached in 1986.

Croton Dam on the Muskegon River

The pic. above is the Croton Dam on the Muskegon River in Newaygo County, Michigan. The name “Croton” comes from Croton, New York. This dam holds back roughly 40 feet of water in its 1,209 acre pond. That’s 7.2 billion gallons of water. The dam generates enough electricity to power 6,000 residential homes.