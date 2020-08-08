Large Tornado in Manitoba, Canada Friday Evening

It's been a pleasant and relatively cool start to the month of August. The map above is the temperature difference from average for the past week (July 31 - August 6). The Central U.S. has been quite cool relative to average. The West and East have been a little warmer than average.

The first six days of August were all cooler than average. We only had 4 days that were cooler than average in all of July. Much of the difference has been with overnight low temperatures. The past 3 mornings, we've had low temperatures of 52, 53 and 55 (Wed. - Fri.), compared to an average low temperature of 62. If you take the high and low temperatures for August 1-6, those six days were 4.6 degrees cooler than average. Every high temperature in July was 80 degrees or warmer. The first 6 days of August all had high temperatures (in Grand Rapids) in the 70s.