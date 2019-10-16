A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect through 10 pm today (Wed.) for the Lake Michigan shoreline for wind gusts as high as 40-50 mph and waves as high as 10-15 feet. The GRR NWS says: “Significant dune and bluff erosion is expected. Some low lying areas along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding as well as areas along river mouths. Parking lots near beaches and some roads along the immediate coast will experience wave action spilling over. This storm will be of short duration, 12 to 18 hours, but it will be the most significant event since the water levels have been this high.”
You can check: Current weather observations, Great Lakes buoy reports, woodtv webcams, cam at the Muskegon Channel, cam at the S. Haven Channel. Here’s G.R. radar:
And Regional Radar:
G.R. National Weather Service on the lakeshore winds/waves today: