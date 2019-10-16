Lakeshore Flood Warning

The top picture from Jim Borgeld is a sun dog (also known as a mock sun). The technical name is parhelia. When you see a sun dog - you are looking toward the sun. When you see a rainbow, the sun is at hour back - you're facing in the opposite direction. A sun dog is usually multi-colored and at about 23° to the left or right of the sun. Here's more about sun dogs. The pic. above one of several we got - thanks for that.

Here's sunset at S. Haven MI Monday evening. We continue to lose daylight at the rate of almost 3 minutes per day. We are down to 11 hours and 4 minutes of daylight. The shortest day is 9 hours and 31 seconds on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22. Note there are two layers of scattered clouds in the picture - some high cirrus and some scattered lower cumulus clouds.