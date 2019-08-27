Labor Day Weekend Weather

We’ll see mostly dry conditions and pleasant temperatures for the Labor Day Weekend. Here’s the 6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Saturday September 1 through Wednesday September 5:

6-10 day temperature forecast for Sept. 1-5

Temperatures are expected to be a little cooler than average from the Great Lakes down to NE Oklahoma. With an average high temperature of 78, that might mean average highs in the mid 70s – pleasant and comfortable. Warmer than average temperatures are expected in the West, along the Gulf Coast and up the Eastern Seaboard.

Rainfall forecast from the Cimate Prediction Center for Sept. 1-5

This is the 6-10 day rainfall forecast from CPC for Sept. 1-5. Above average rainfall is expected from the Upper Lakes to the Rockies and in the Southeast, with dry weather from Texas to the Ohio River. Most of West Michigan is in the near average category. I think we may be a touch on the dry side for the first week of September.

Forecast Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for Thu. evening thru Sat. evening

This is expected rainfall from Thu. evening thru Sat. evening from the Weather Prediction Center. The little light rain over West Michigan is most likely Thu. night with dry weather expected for most of Friday and Saturday. It looks wet in the Central Plains and in Florida.

Forecast Rainfall from the Weather Prediction Center for Sat. evening to Mon. evening

Here’s forecast rainfall from WPC for Sat. evening thru Mon. evening. They show showers across N. Illinois, N. Indiana and N. Ohio. There are a couple models that try and drag that rain area up into far Southern Lower Michigan, but for now, most or all of Sun. and Mon. should be dry. You can see some heavy rainfall is possible in Florida with rain long the East Coast.

I’m optimistic at this point that we’ll have overall good weather for much of Michigan for most or all of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend (inc. the Bridge Walk).