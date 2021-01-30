Jump up in Great Lakes Ice Extent

Great Lakes ice extent made a relatively big 24-hour jump from 11.25% on Friday to 15.59% on Saturday. Lake Michigan rose from 10.40% to 12.27%. Past years with low ice extent included 1998 (when we had a strong El Nino and 2012, when we had temperatures in the 80s in March in Michigan.

Historical Maximum Ice Extent on the Great Lakes

This is the historical record of Great Lakes maximum ice cover. The graph starts in 1973, when we started to have good visual record from satellites. Note that the 15.6% total today pushes 2021 down from lowest to fourth lowest extent since 1973. It’ll go lower than 4th place. However, it will jump around as we get periods of warm air and cold air and days when a strong wind will cause ice to break up and days when calm winds will allow more ice to form.