Jonesboro Tornado rated EF3

The tornado that hit Jonesboro, Arkansas Saturday late afternoon has been rated EF3 with winds of 140 mph. It was moving at 47 mph and was on the ground for 16 minutes. It was relatively wide at 600 yards. A football field is 100 yards long from goal line to goal line…so you can imaging how wide the circulation was. There were 22 injuries, most minor. The fact that stores were closed and many people had advance warning of the storm certainly reduced casualties. Many people sheltered on the lowest floor in bathrooms and closets. Damage will go into the tens of millions of dollars and clean-up will be more difficult with the coronavirus rules in place.

Jonesboro Tornado from DOT camera

Look at the size of the tornado…you can see debris high in the air. This image is 45 SECONDS after the funnel condensed and visibly “touched down.” Amazing how quickly this ramped up to EF3.

Also – look a this zoomed-in satellite loop centered over Iowa Sat. PM. These thunderstorms produced several tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind. You can see the lightning flashes from space, even in the daytime. Damage pics. from the Jonesburo tornado. This was the strongest tornado in Arkansas since 2014.