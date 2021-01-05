It’s Perihelion Week! Perihelion is from the Greek – “peri” meaning near (periscope) and helios is the sun. This week the Sun and Earth are closer than any other week of the year. The exact time of perihelion was 8:50 am on Jan. 2. At that moment, the sun was 91,399,454 miles from the Earth.

The opposite of Perihelion is Aphelion and this year that occurs on July 5 at 6:27 pm. Then, the sun will be 94,510,889 miles from the Earth. So the difference is 3,111,435 miles.

Some of you may be thinking…OK, the sun warms us up…why does it get coldest when the sun is closest to the Earth? That’s because of the low angle of the sun in winter. At solar noon right now the sun climbs to only about 24 degrees above the southern horizon. Near the Summer Solstice, it climbs to around 70 degrees above the southern horizon. In fact, at solar noon right now, the sun is as high in the sky as it is around 7 pm in the evening at the Summer Solstice.

The sun is actually about 7% brighter in the first week of January than in the first week of July. If this was reversed and perihelion was in July, we’d average about 3 degrees warmer in July and 3 degrees colder in January.

Earth’s Seasons – graphic from WNCT

The Earth is tilted on an axis. In winter, the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun and in summer it tilts toward the sun.

Here’s another interesting note. As the Earth goes around the sun, it travels at about 67,000 miles an hour, or about 19 miles a second. You don’t notice because everything around you is moving at the same speed, like being inside a flying airplane. However, when the Earth is closer to the sun, it speeds up. Here in the first week of January, the Earth is moving about 0.6 mile per second faster than it does in July. Because of that, in the Northern Hemisphere winter is the shortest season and summer is the longest – by a little over 4 days. February has 28 days and July and August both have 31 days.

Winter Sunset at Muskegon

Below is a picture of what the sun looks like today – there are no sunspots. We’re close to the 11-year sunspot minimum right now. The actual minimum occurred in 2019.

Credit: SDO/HMI

NOAA forecasters say there is a chance of minor (G1-class) geomagnetic storms on Jan. 6th when a double CME is likely to strike the Earth’s magnetic field. The impact could spark the first significant Arctic auroras of the New Year. Don’t get too excited here in West Michigan. It will likely be cloudy here and it’s rare to see significant aurora displays here as we are closer to the Equator than to the North Pole.