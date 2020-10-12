The top pic. is sunset at S. Haven Sunday evening. Sunrise Monday is at 7:53 am and sunset at 7:04 pm for downtown Grand Rapids. We’re down to 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight (Monday).
It’s been a sunny summer. From June 1 – Oct. 11, Grand Rapids had 71.4% of possible sunshine. That includes a record 82% sunshine in June, 73% sunshine in July, 75% in August, 59% in September and 62% for the first 11 days of October.
Here’s sunset in Grand Haven Sunday evening, from our camera on the roof of Noto’s at the BilMar Restaurant. The lake is still relatively warm. The water temps. Sunday included 60° at Holland St. Park, 61° at the Port Sheldon buoy, 59.4° at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy, 59.4° at the Ludington buoy and 61° at Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids.
One more sunset picture from Sunday evening – this from Muskegon. So far this month of October is averaging 1.8° cooler than average. October will be the 2nd month in a row with cooler than average temperatures. G.R. has had just 0.30″ of rain thru the first 11 days of the month. That’s nearly an inch below average. We should see 1/4 to 1/2″ of rain Monday PM with more rain from Thursday – Saturday.