The top pic. is sunset at S. Haven Sunday evening. Sunrise Monday is at 7:53 am and sunset at 7:04 pm for downtown Grand Rapids. We’re down to 11 hours and 11 minutes of daylight (Monday).

It’s been a sunny summer. From June 1 – Oct. 11, Grand Rapids had 71.4% of possible sunshine. That includes a record 82% sunshine in June, 73% sunshine in July, 75% in August, 59% in September and 62% for the first 11 days of October.

Sunset in Grand Haven Sunday evening 10/11/20

Here’s sunset in Grand Haven Sunday evening, from our camera on the roof of Noto’s at the BilMar Restaurant. The lake is still relatively warm. The water temps. Sunday included 60° at Holland St. Park, 61° at the Port Sheldon buoy, 59.4° at the mid-Lake Michigan buoy, 59.4° at the Ludington buoy and 61° at Reeds Lake in East Grand Rapids.

Sunset at Muskegon Mi Sunday evening on 10 11 20

One more sunset picture from Sunday evening – this from Muskegon. So far this month of October is averaging 1.8° cooler than average. October will be the 2nd month in a row with cooler than average temperatures. G.R. has had just 0.30″ of rain thru the first 11 days of the month. That’s nearly an inch below average. We should see 1/4 to 1/2″ of rain Monday PM with more rain from Thursday – Saturday.