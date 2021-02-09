Isle Royale in Winter

The above picture from the Isle Royale N.P. facebook page Monday shows a couple of wolves moving during the long, winter night. Monday, Isle Royale had a high temperature of -2F and a low temp. of -13F. That’s very cold considering that the island is still surrounded by open water.

Lake Superior satellite picture Monday PM

Despite the recent cold, the overall mild winter has left much of Lake Superior ice-free. It was partly to mostly sunny on Isle Royale and they still couldn’t get above zero. Farther west, International Falls, Minnesota had a high/low of -7/-38 on Monday. You can see most of the lake is covered by lake-effect clouds. I thought it was interesting to see the lake-effect clouds that were forming over the west part (open water) of Thunder Bay (Canada).

Houghton MI had a high temp. of +2 on Monday and Marquette reached +4. Sault Ste. Marie at the east end of the lake had a high temp. of +13.

Sleeping Bear Dunes – ice forming

High Temperatures Forecast for Tuesday Feb. 9

Here’s expected high temperatures for this Tue. 2/9. It’s warm in the South – some 80s in South Texas and South Florida. Unseasonably cold air rules from Montana to Michigan and down to Kansas and Missouri.

High Temperature Forecast for Sunday 2/14

Here’s NOAA’s forecast high temperatures for Valentine’s Day (2/14 – Sunday). The cold air holds over the same areas and has pushed south all the way down in Texas. It’s fairly warm in the Desert SW and warm over much of the Florida Peninsula. We’re in the low-mid teens in Lower Michigan. Any night that skies clear it will likely get below zero, perhaps as cold as -10F. Not much snow in the forecast. We could see snow showers near Lake Michigan today, mostly south of Muskegon, but most of us will see a dry day. Thursday night we may get a general inch of snow. There is a chance of snow next weekend.

In the meantime, save a few extra dollars for the heating bill this month. The overnight run of the GFS doesn’t bring Grand Rapids past the freezing mark (32°) until Feb. 22. We should see continued awesome weather for winter sports right on through most of the month of February.

Wow! A 133-degree temperature difference across the U.S. on Monday: warmest was 90° at 7 miles north-northeast of Miles City, FL; coldest was -43° at Cotton, MN.

Grand Rapids had a high/low of 17/2 on Monday, with 0.6″ of snow, bringing the season total to 31.6″. The average wind speed was just 4.9 mph and there was a whopping 1% of possible sunshine. Muskegon added 0.7″ of snow for a season total of 31.6″.

Also: Amazing video of clouds “going around a mountain”. Snow in England. Heavy snow in Ohio. Record-breaking high temperatures in Alaska and the Arctic. Ice storm from OK to WV. South Haven Lighthouse in winter (be careful walking out there). Ride under blue skies past white snow-covered trees. Ice storm causes 25-car pile-up on the Interstate in OK.